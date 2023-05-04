Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput enjoy beautiful sunset view; 5 PICS giving a peek into their swanky house

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in town. The love birds often dish out major couple goals with their mushy social media PDA. On Wednesday, Shahid took to Instagram and shared a breathtaking picture with his wife. The duo recently shifted to their lavish duplex apartment in Worli. Reportedly, their house is worth Rs 58 crore. Shahid and Mira enjoyed a serene view from their balcony.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's new picture

In the picture, Shahid and Mira are seen dressed in casuals and enjoying the sunset from their sea-facing balcony. The picture also featured a massive art structure in the shape of a foot. It made for a perfect picture. Along with the picture, Shahid wrote a caption that read, "Some things are written for you and you know you are blessed to have em!" Have a look:

After Shahid shared the picture, netizens were seen going over it. A user wrote, "A house like this is just (heart emojis)." Another user wrote, "Or kya hi chahiye hota hai ek insan ko." Others were seen dropping red heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Shahid and Mira have been sharing glimpses of their new house on social media. Here's taking a look at more pictures that give a sneak peek into their sea-facing house.

1. Mira Rajput enjoyed the golden hour in her massive living room.

2. Mira offered a glimpse of her 'breakfast with a view' with fans.

3. When mommy Mira played piano for her son Zain.

4. Mira surely has a perfect place at home to pose and flaunt pictures on social media.

5. This picture of Mira is all about class, elegance and panache. She shared this picture to give a glimpse of her new house.

Meanwhile, Shahid recently hit headlines after delivering a top-notch performance in his OTT debut, Farzi. The audience was mighty impressed by him. The hit series also featured Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in important roles. After the successful season one, the fans are now waiting for the sequel. Next, Shahid will be seen in Bloody Daddy. He has teamed up with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar. Recently, the teaser was unveiled and it took the Internet by storm. The film will be released on June 9. Apart from Shahid, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty and Ronit Roy.

Shahid also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon in the pipeline. Recently, the duo announced the shoot wrap by dropping the first look.

