Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput get cheesy as they recreate DDLJ’s famous train scene; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are quite active on social media and are often seen sharing beautiful pics from their mushy moments and family time with kids Misha and Zain. The power couple had recently flown to Europe for a long family vacation and they have been sharing beautiful pics from their trip. And now, Mira has once again treated fans with yet another beautiful pic from the vacation.

In the pic, Shahid exuded charm in an all white coloured outfit while Mira looked beautiful in a purple coloured sweatshirt which she had paired with white trousers and white sneakers. Interestingly, the power couple was seen recreating the popular train scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as Shahid was seen giving his hand to Mira who was acting as if she was trying to catch the train. She also shared another pic wherein she was seen in a relaxing mode sitting on a chair. Mira captioned the post as, “Acting chill // also cheesy”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid Kapor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The movie was the official Bollywood remake of Nani’s National Award winning Telugu sports drama and marks Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal Thakur. Shahid will be next seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming action entertainer. Talking about it, Shahid told PTI, “Ali’s film is ready. It is a kind of action that I have not done before. It is new for me and him. It is an edgy action, not like the typical one, it has a quirk to it”. He will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and Dk’s next.