Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput give a glimpse of their lazy lamhe amid quarantine and it’s amusing; Check it out

As Shahid Kapoor is practising self quarantine these days, he is making the most of it by spending quality time with his family.

and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood and the two never fail to give major relationship goals. The power couple has been quite active on social media and often treat the fans with adorable pictures of themselves and their happy moments. And as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the ongoing lockdown till May 3, 2020, it has given the Udta Punjab star an opportunity to spend more time with his wife Mira and kids Misha and Zain.

And while Shahid’s fans are missing his presence of the silver screen, the Kabir Singh star has come with a wonderful treat for his fans as he gives a glimpse of his lazy lamhe with Mira from the quarantine break. In the video, the superstar, who is wearing a grey t-shirt, is seen lying on his bed and is making goofy face. And as he pans the camera, we see Mira lying by his side and is lost in her phone. Interestingly, Shahid also gave a thoughtful caption to the video and wrote, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s new video:

Talking about the work front, after winning hearts with his performance in Kabir Singh, Shahid is now working on the official Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will feature Shahid in the role of a cricketer and also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

