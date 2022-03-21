Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput hold kids Misha & Zain as they get papped at the airport; VIDEO

Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, and their two children Misha and Zain make one of the most popular and adorable families in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Both Shahid and Mira are quite active on social media and often treat their fans and followers to glimpses of their lives together while they keep coming back for more. From random and candid selfies with each other to capturing quality moments in time, their Instagram accounts are filled with pictures of their precious family times. And this evening, the family of four was papped at the airport together.

While Shahid held Zain by his hand, Mira walked a few steps ahead of them with daughter Misha. The Jab We Met actor was seen keeping it casual and effortless in a white tee-shirt, which he styled with a pair of black trousers. Shahid also donned a pair of chic sunglasses and a cap. He wrapped up his look with a pair of sneakers and a mouth mask. Mira also kept it quite casual as she donned a black spaghetti top along with a pair of grey joggers. She also threw in a polka-dotted shrug on top. She kept her hair open and donned a mouth mask too. The kids also looked adorable in their comfortable airport looks.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s video with their kids:

On the work front, Shahid will be soon seen in Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. Shahid will be seen sharing screen space with father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, along with Mrunal Thakur. The film is slated to release theatrically on the 14th of April. Shahid also has his web series helmed by Raj and DK in the pipeline.

