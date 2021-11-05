Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter do the post Diwali damage control as they sweat out together

Diwali celebrations are done and it has been the time for sheer celebration for almost everyone around. From commoners to celebs everyone has been busy celebrating this festival of lights in their own way, be it partying hard to binging on sweets. And while the festive season is coming to an end, it is time for everyone to get back to the schedule. This is exactly what Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been doing this morning after having a ball during Diwali celebrations.

To note, Shahid and Mira had celebrated the festival with Ishaan Khatter and the latter had even a glimpse of their fun times on Diwali. And post the celebration, the trio is now busy shedding the extra kilos they might have gained during the festivities. Taking to Instgram, Ishaan shared a video of their post festive season damage control. In the video, Shahid, Mira and Ishaan were seen working out together at their residence. In fact, Shahid was also seen helping Mira in her workout. Ishaan captioned the video as, “Post festive season fam jam or shall we say damage control”. Needless to say, the trio makes for a perfect team for fun and workout.

Check out Ishaa Khatter’s post here:

To note, Ishaan shares a beautiful equation with Shahid and Mira and often spends quality time with them. In fact, as the Dhadak actor turned a year older early this month, Mira penned a heartwarming note for him. She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy”.