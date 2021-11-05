Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter do the post Diwali damage control as they sweat out together

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 05, 2021 10:39 AM IST  |  7.8K
   
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter do the post Diwali damage control as they sweat out together
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter do the post Diwali damage control as they sweat out together
Advertisement

Diwali celebrations are done and it has been the time for sheer celebration for almost everyone around. From commoners to celebs everyone has been busy celebrating this festival of lights in their own way, be it partying hard to binging on sweets. And while the festive season is coming to an end, it is time for everyone to get back to the schedule. This is exactly what Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been doing this morning after having a ball during Diwali celebrations.

To note, Shahid and Mira had celebrated the festival with Ishaan Khatter and the latter had even a glimpse of their fun times on Diwali. And post the celebration, the trio is now busy shedding the extra kilos they might have gained during the festivities. Taking to Instgram, Ishaan shared a video of their post festive season damage control. In the video, Shahid, Mira and Ishaan were seen working out together at their residence. In fact, Shahid was also seen helping Mira in her workout. Ishaan captioned the video as, “Post festive season fam jam or shall we say damage control”. Needless to say, the trio makes for a perfect team for fun and workout. 

Check out Ishaa Khatter’s post here:

To note, Ishaan shares a beautiful equation with Shahid and Mira and often spends quality time with them. In fact, as the Dhadak actor turned a year older early this month, Mira penned a heartwarming note for him. She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter. Love you loads. May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy”.

Advertisement

Credits: ishaan khatter instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

₹12,499.00
₹14,999.00 (17%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement For Prime

Samsung Galaxy M12 (blue,6gb Ram, 128gb Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacemen...

₹11,499.00
₹14,499.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹34.00
₹99.00 (66%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹140.00
₹175.00 (20%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/additional Exchange Offers

Realme Narzo 50a (oxygen Blue, 4gb Ram + 128gb Storage) - With No Cost Emi/addit...

₹12,499.00
₹13,999.00 (11%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹95.00
₹100.00 (5%)
 Buy Now
View All