Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Ishaan Khatter make an enviable 'dream team' in a post workout PHOTO

Mira Rajput surprised fans on Tuesday with a picture perfect photo of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and herself post a workout session. The perfect photo left netizens in awe of their bond.

Mira Rajput seems to have kicked off her Tuesday with a workout session with and Ishaan Khatter, who she went ahead and called a part of her 'dream team'. The star wife shared a snazzy new photo on social media on Tuesday and gave all a glimpse of how she, Shahid and Ishaan were gearing up to workout together in the backyard of their house. The trio seemed to be all pumped for the photo and Mira could not stop smiling.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo in which she is seen clad in pink and black athleisure with sneakers while Shahid is seen in a white sleeveless tee with brown shorts and sneakers. On the other hand, Ishaan is seen clad in a grey sleeveless tee with black shorts and sneakers. Ishaan added a touch of coolness as she sported his sunglasses. The trio seemed to be all charged up after their workout session and well, Mira was elated with her 'dream team.'

As soon as Mira shared the photo, fans began gushing over the trio in the comments. A fan wrote, "Cool trio". Another one wrote, "Mira you are beautiful". Another fan wrote, "Nice gang".

Earlier, during the day, Mira shared a glimpse of the DM that Shahid sent her on Instagram and that romantic post left netizens gushing over them. Amid the second wave of COVID 19, a couple of times, Shahid and Mira were joined by Ishaan for a workout session in their backyard. A while back, Mira had also shared a cute selfie featuring Ishaan and Shahid from their workout session and fans showered love on it.

