Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput look extravagant as they get ready to spill some ‘coffee’ with Karan Johar

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are all set to feature in the upcoming season of Koffee With Karan. The lovebirds are pretty active on their respective social media spaces and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives with their fans. From candid and glamourous photos and videos to life updates, Shahid and Mira’s Instagram spaces have it all. Keeping up with this trajectory, the couple also posted a slew of photos on the ‘gram a few hours back, as they dressed up in fashionable attires for their stint on Karan Johar’s popular chat show.

In the pictures shared by Shahid, the actor looked super dapper and chic in his powder-blue suit with a white shirt. His hair was styled perfectly and the Kabir Singh actor totally aced his beard look too. Shahid stuck a few attractive poses for the pictures. Sharing the post, he wrote an apt and witty caption with some wordplay. It read, “A true blue coffee lover….”. As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. Mira too reacted to his post as she commented, “Ek simple si coffee bhi (camera emoji)…”. Shahid’s mother Neliima Azim wrote, “(high-five emoji) (red heart emoji) god bless.”

Mira Rajput too took to her Instagram space and shared a picture looking super stylish in her brown outfit with a knot detailing on the neck. Her hair was styled in soft waves and her makeup looked perfect. She posed with a coffee mug for the picture as she captioned the post, “Does anybody want coffee? (coffee emoji)”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s posts:

Recently, both Shahid and Mira attended the star-studded 50th birthday bash of Karan Johar. The couple made a stylish entry at the party, making many heads turn for sure. While the Jersey actor rocked a black tuxedo, Mira looked amazing in her strapless blingy black dress.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 to roll on digital platform; Expect more glam, charm & wit