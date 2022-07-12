Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Misha & Zain pose with Pankaj Kapur in UNSEEN PICS from Sanah Kapur’s wedding

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The gorgeous lovebirds recently completed seven years of togetherness on the 7th of July. On the special occasion, The Wedding Story took to its Instagram space and shared a slew of photos that they clicked of the Kapoors with their kids Misha and Zain, along with Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur at Sanah Kapur’s wedding.

Recently, unseen photographs of Shahid with his family surfaced on Instagram. The pictures were clicked at Shahid’s sister Sanah Kapur’s wedding. While Shahid was seen dressed in a black sherwani with ivory-coloured trousers, Mira looked resplendent in her white saree. Their elder daughter Misha looked absolutely pretty as she was seen dressed in a white lehenga. On the other hand, Zain twinned with his father, as he wore a similar-hued sherwani as him.

While the first photo featured Shahid and Mira, as they looked at each other, the second photo showcased Mira as she flaunted her beautiful desi attire. The next click featured Shahid as he looked dapper in his desi avatar. The fourth picture is the most adorable of the most, with Shahid holding Zain in his arms as the father-son duo look at each other and smile widely. The fourth and last photo is a family portrait featuring the four of them with Pankaj Kapur.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s Pics with Misha and Zain:

Meanwhile, the family of four is currently enjoying a vacation in Europe. Both Shahid and Mira have been sharing glimpses of their travel diaries with Misha and Zain on their social media spaces.

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. He now has a film with Raj and DK titled Farzi. He will be seen sharing screen space with Raashii Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from this, Shahid also has a film with Ali Abbas Zafar titled Bloody Daddy.

