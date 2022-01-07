Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to move into their new home this year: ‘We needed more space for our kids’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been building a new home for the last 12-15 months. Mira Rajput has even several times treated her fans with glimpses of their under-construction plush apartment in Mumbai’s Worli. The couple’s new house is in a high-riser, and has a mesmerizing view of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. Now, in a recent chat with a news portal, Shahid asserted that he might move into his new home with family this year.

Speaking with ETimes, the ‘Jersey’ actor said, “Ah! We hope to move to it soon. In fact, if all goes well, then it would be this year itself.” Commenting on why he wants to shift, Shahid said, “We needed more space for our kids (Misha and Zain). We really liked the house we saw. It had a great vibe. It’s a bigger space than what we have right now. The kids are growing up and they will need this kind of space. Right now, everything in my house is my kids’ space. Mira and I need our space, too. With passing time, making more room for the family is extremely important. Family adrak ki tarah hoti hai, failti rehti hai. It grows and that feels wonderful. And as it grows, you have to be able to accommodate it with all its increasing needs.”

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in ‘Jersey’ alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film was supposed to release on December 31, 2021 but the makers have pushed the release date owing to the surge in COVID-19 cases.