Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput to Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini; Bollywood celebs who opted for arranged marriage

It is believed that couples are made in heaven and marriages are a ceremony to unite this couple. In India, marriages hold great importance in our culture and everyone wants to find their perfect match. Needless to say, each one of us has dreamt of having an ideal partner and a dream like love life courtesy Bollywood romance drama which has had a major impact on our lives. In fact, weddings in B-town often become the talk of the town courtesy their extravagance and grandeur.

Interestingly, while Bollywood celebs are known for their love affairs, link ups and marrying the partner they date, there are some celebs who have found love in arranged marriages. Yes! You read it right and this includes Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput. So, here’s a look at celebs who opted for an arranged marriage.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor broke millions of hearts when he tied the knot with Mira Rajput in an arranged marriage set up on July 7, 2015. The wedding took place in an intimate wedding in Gurgaon followed by a grand wedding reception in Mumbai. Interestingly, recalling their first conversation, Shahid had told Vogue, “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” However, the couple ended up talking for seven hours.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva

Vivek Oberoi, who had left the audience in awe of his performance in movies like Saathiya, Shootout at Lokhandwala, etc. tied the knot with Priyanka Alva on October 29, 2010. It is reported that Oberois and Alvas were family friends for years and while the couple had met in an arranged marriage set up, according to a report in Filmibeat, it took the couple just twenty minutes to fall in love with each other. Vivek and Priyanka are proud parents to Vivaan Veer and Ameyaa Nirvana.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit left everyone stunned when she had decided to tie the knot with Dr Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. The Dhak Dhak star’s wedding came as a surprise for her massive fan following as she was on the top of her career when she decided to settle down and had tied the knot in a low key wedding ceremony.

Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor, whose chemistry with Nargis was always the talk of the town, was married to Krishna Raj Kapoor in an arranged marriage and they continued to have a strong relationship. But did you know that Krishna was Raj Kapoor’s aunt? In the book Kapoor: The First Family of Indian Cinema by Madhu Jain, Raj Kapoor stated, “Mine was the only arranged marriage among us brothers. Actually, Krishna is my bua, my father's second cousin. One fine day my father said, "You are getting married," and I said, "Yes father". That was in 1946 when I was 22 years old.”

Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan

Rakesh Roshan had married J Om Prakash’s daughter Pinkie in an arranged marriage in 1970. For the uninitiated, Rakesh’s father and J Om Prakash shared a great equation and the latter would often visit Roshan’s house with his daughter. After Rakesh’s father passed away in 1967, he started working as an assistant director. And while Om Prakash was looking for an ideal match for Pinkie, he decided on Rakesh to be his daughter’s better half.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar

Nikitin Dheer has managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood with his performance in movies like Chennai Express, Bell Bottom, etc. Interestingly, Nikitin’s love life has also been the talk of the town as he tied the knot with Kratika Sengar on September 3, 2014. But did you know it was Nikitin’s father Pankaj Dheer who played the cupid between the couple? Yes! Pankaj had reportedly met Kratika during an audition for a short film and decided to she'll be his daughter-in-law.

Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini

Neil Nitin Mukesh married Rukmini Sahay on February 9, 2017, in a grand destination wedding in Udaipur. Interestingly, the match was fixed by their families. Talking about having an arranged marriage, Neil had told Bombay Times, “Even I thought I will find someone on my own. But the most beautiful thing about an arranged marriage is, love is inevitable if you find the right girl. I have been hoping to find someone for the last two-three years; even mom and dad have been talking about it for so long. Suddenly, on the first day of Ganpati, a common family friend mentioned Rukmini. I was supposed to fly to Sri Lanka for a show and was not even serious about it. But my father insisted that I meet her. And when I met her, I knew that she was the one”.

Shammi Kapoor and Neila Devi

While Shammi Kapoor had a love marriage with his first wife Geeta Bali, he went the arranged marriage way and tied the knot with Neila Devi in 1969. It was reported that the match was fixed by Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor.

