Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur and others come together in new PIC from Ruhaan-Manukriti's wedding

Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur's son Ruhaan Kapoor recently tied the knot with Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa's daughter Manukriti Pahwa. Their wedding bash was held on Saturday, and it was attended by Ruhaan's half-brother Shahid Kapoor, and his family. Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput were seen posing for the paparazzi before heading for the bash. Ruhaan's mother Supriya Pathak was also seen greeting guests. Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, Imaad Shah, Vivaan Shah, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub were also spotted arriving for the bash. While pictures from the bash have already surfaced on social media, we came across a new picture from Ruhaan and Manukriti's wedding festivities. The Kapoor and Pahwa families came together to pose with the newlyweds in the picture.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, and others pose with newlyweds

Manukriti Pahhwa took to her Instagram account to post a family picture from the wedding festivities. The group picture shows the Kapoor and Pahwa families posing together. Shahid Kapoor looks dapper in a black kurta, while Mira is seen posing next to him in a royal blue saree. Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak are seen next to Shahid, and Pankaj Kapur dons a turban in the picture, while Supriya Pathak is seen in a blue and golden saree. Their daughter Sanah Kapoor poses next to them, while the newlyweds Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa are seen in the center. Shahid and Mira's kids Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor look absolutely adorable in their ethnic outfits. Manukriti's father Manoj Pahwa donned an all-black outfit, while Seema Pahwa looked gorgeous in a blue kurta set.

"Had the most perfect day, with the most perfect family ever!! 28.08.2023 Will always be the most special," wrote Manukriti. Meanwhile, Sanah Kapur also shared the same picture and wrote, "My everything in a picture #family #love #wedding #everything." Check out the picture below!

Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem's son. After divorce from Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor remarried Supriya Pathak, and they have two kids together- Ruhaan and Sana Kapoor.

