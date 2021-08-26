Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput pen a sweet birthday note for Misha Kapoor: You are the light of our lives

and Mira Rajput have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, it is their first born Misha Kapoor’s birthday. Yes! Shahid and Mira’s darling daughter Misha has turned 5 today and the proud parents can’t keep calm about it. While the power couple has been putting in all their efforts to give their kids the best of everything, Shahid and Mira won hearts as they penned a sweet birthday note for their princess on social media.

Mira, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram story and shared a pic of a rainbow coloured cake with sprinkles. In the caption, the diva shared a note by the proud parents who spoke about how their life changed post Misha’s arrival. The note read as, “Our life began to play technicolour when you were born my darling Misha. Keep shining, be happy and reach for the stars and the rainbows. You are the light of our lives sweetheart. The Lord’s Grace in abundance and love forever. Mumma & Papa”.

Take a look at Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s post for Misha:

To note, the power couple, who had tied the knot in 2016, embraced parenthood for the first time in 2015. Later, Shahid and Mira welcomed their second child in 2018 and became proud parents to their son Zain Kapoor. Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of his much awaited movie Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie happens to be the remake of the National Award Winning sports drama Jersey starring Nani in the lead.

Also Read: From drawing sessions to MJ dance, 5 special moments of Misha with dad Shahid Kapoor on her birthday