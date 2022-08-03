Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D’Souza step out for a double date in the city; PICS

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh, and Genelia D’Souza were photographed in the city a few moments back. There is no doubt about the fact that Shahid-Mira and Genelia-Riteish are among the most popular star couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. So, the paparazzi made sure to click them together as they were spotted together outside a restaurant in the city, sometime back. Check out their photos.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza papped together

Shahid, Mira, Riteish, and Genelia were photographed outside a restaurant in the Worli neighbourhood of Mumbai, a few hours back. The couples surely dressed to impress as they stepped out into the city for dinner. Shahid kept it super casual and effortlessly stylish in his greyish-blue tee-shirt and blue denim pants. On the other hand, Mira Rajput dressed up in a gorgeous deep-neck beige dress with floral prints all over it. She kept her hair open and her makeup looked absolutely flawless. She wrapped up her look with a pair of chic heels and a handbag.

Coming to Riteish and Genelia, the former was seen opting for ethnic wear as he donned a light blue kurta and white pajamas. He also wore a grey jacket on top. On the other hand, Genelia was seen donning a black and white dress with a pair of heels. She too kept her hair open and put on flawless makeup.

The four of them acknowledged the media and obliged the shutterbugs with photos too. They posed and flashed their bright smiles as the paps clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

