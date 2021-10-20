Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Maldives holiday is all about candle light dates & sombre music

Actor Shahid Kapoor has jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Ever since they have reached their luxurious stay, both Shahid and Mira have been giving fans a sneak peek into their lavish vacation via social media. On Tuesday evening, actor Shahid Kapoor enjoyed some beach time with delicious snacks that included coffee, croissant and some exotic fruits.

Going by Mira Rajput’s Instagram stories, it appears that the celebrity couple went on a candle light date together. Accentuated with somber music, Shahid and Mira enjoyed a ‘beautiful night’ under the open sky. As the camera pan, fans can see people chattering, while the cool breeze of the ocean engulfs the surroundings. Blessing the wanderlust hearts of many, it appears that the celebrity couple are enjoying the time of their lives.

Click HERE to watch the video

This comes just hours after, Mira Rajput shared a stunning photo of hubby Shahid Kapoor on Instagram. While sharing the photo, Mira coupled it with a romantic caption that’s winning hearts online. She wrote, “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the Lover who counts the stars #Rumi #fullmoon with the love of my life.”

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

ALSO READ| With the love of my life: Mira Rajput shares a breathtaking PIC of Shahid Kapoor under the moonlit sky