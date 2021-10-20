Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Maldives PICS will drive away your mid week blues

Actor Shahid Kapoor has jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. Ever since the couple reached their luxurious stay, both Shahid and Mira have been giving fans a sneak peek into their lavish vacation via social media. However, it seems that the end of their holiday is nearing. As both Mira and Shahid took to Instagram on Wednesday to show their gratitude towards the team who organised their week-long trip.

In the photo shared by Shahid, the Kabir Singh actor can be seen all smiles alongside his wife Mira and the entire team of the hotel. On the other hand, Mira Rajput penned a heartwarming note claiming that she found a new home on a small Maldivian island. While Mira has donned a gorgeous maxi dress featuring a purple bow, on the other hand, Shahid Kapoor can be seen rocking casual shorts with a quirky t-shirt.

Check out the photos below:

This comes just a day after the couple enjoying a candlelight dinner together. On Tuesday evening, actor Shahid Kapoor enjoyed some beach time with delicious snacks that included coffee, croissant and some exotic fruits. After which the couple happened to have enjoyed a delicious meal under a moonlit sky.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor last featured in Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed romantic-drama, Kabir Singh alongside Kiara Advani. He will next feature in the remake of the South sports drama titled Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur headlining the female lead character.

ALSO READ| Shahid Kapoor sets the temperature soaring as he drops a selfie from his beach vacay with Mira Rajput