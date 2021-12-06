Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s PICS from their Sunday date night scream romance; Seen yet?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular star couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Shahid and Mira often dish out some major couple goals on social media, while fans swoon over their love-filled pictures. Speaking of which, on Sunday night, the husband-and-wife-duo took to their respective Instagram handles and shared glimpses of their Sunday date night. Needless to say, the much-in-love couple looked adorable as ever. Scroll below to check out their latest photos.

Weekends are all about chilling with family and friends for celebrities of the entertainment industry. This is also the case for Shahid and Mira, who are enjoying some quality time together. Shahid Kapoor gave his Instagram followers and fans a sneak peek of the same as he took to IG stories and posted a beautiful selfie with wife Mira. In the picture, it can be seen that the Kabir Singh actor and wife Mira are dressed in their stylish best for the night. As Shahid clicks the picture, Mira stands close behind him. Shahid captioned the picture, “My date for tonight…..And kinda every night”. Sweet, isn’t it?

Mira too took to her Instagram stories and posted a couple of pictures. While the first was a solo picture with a kiss emoji, the second was a cozy photograph with her hubby.

Take a look:

In other news, Shahid Kapoor will be soon seen on the silver screens with the release of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film of the same name and features Shahid, Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles. Jersey will hit the theatres on December 31st this year.

