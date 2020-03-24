Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s virtual workout at home with their trainer will prompt you to do the same; PHOTO

Today, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput did a virtual workout at home with their trainer amid Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look!

and Mira Rajput are, like most of us, in quarantine as we as a nation, are dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. That said, we all know that many states across the nation are on a complete lockdown, and therefore, B-town celebs are working out at their homes. While Katrina was seen working out on her terrace with her trainer, Sara Ali Khan was working out solo and in the latest, we have Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput virtually working out at home with their trainer. That’s right!

In the photo shared by Mira on Instagram, we can see Mira and Shahid video-chatting with their trainer while they workout virtually at home. A few days back, Mira had shared a video wherein she had posted a photo of her feet post workout and this took place just days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation sealed the gym that reportedly flouted the norms by opening exclusively for Shahid and Mira amid the coronavirus outbreak. As per reports, despite the Coronavirus pandemic wherein gyms across the nation were directed to remain shut, a news paper clicked Shahid Kapoor working out in the VIP section of a gym.

Now that Shahid and Mira are strictly working out at home, recently, Shahid Kapoor interacted with his fans in a fun Instagram chat, and when the actor was asked to describe in one word, Shahid had said that he hopes to see him on screen soon. On the work front, Shahid was shooting for sports drama Jersey, however, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the shooting was put on hold.

Check out the photo of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput doing virtual training at home with their trainer:

