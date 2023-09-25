Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Siddharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and others arrive for Aman Gill's Wedding Party

Aman Gill, the renowned film producer known for Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor, recently threw a lavish wedding party that lit up the tinsel town. Aman Gill, who secretly tied the knot with Amrit Berar on June 7, shared his joy with the world a month later by posting enchanting photos and videos of their wedding ceremony on July 7. Now, almost three months after their wedding, the producer threw a lavish wedding party for his friends and colleagues in the industry. Many A-lister stars were spotted arriving at the venue today.

Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and others arrive for Aman Gill's wedding party

Almost three months after their joyous union, Aman Gill hosted a grand wedding party for his Bollywood colleagues and friends. The star-studded event saw the presence of some of the most celebrated names in the film industry. Sidharth Malhotra, the charismatic actor, arrived at the party, adding to the glamour of the evening. he wore a black blazer with a grey tee shirt underneath.

Check out Sidharth Malhotra's video here:

Rumored lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday also arrived looking stunning in black and white outfits. While Aditya wore a black shirt and pants, Ananya chose a white mini-dress. Shahid Kapoor, along with his lovely wife Mira Rajput, graced the occasion with their presence. Varun Dhawan was accompanied by his better half, Natasha Dalal.

Check out the celebrities' videos here:

The newlyweds chose the picturesque backdrop of a Sikh wedding, celebrated with all the rituals and traditions that make it a beautiful union. Aman Gill looked dapper in a finely tailored sherwani adorned with delicate threadwork, while Amrit Berar was nothing short of a vision in her elegant peach lehenga. As they embarked on this new journey together, Aman Gill shared their joy on social media, saying, "07.06.2023 A beautiful day of love and blessings. We seek your wishes on our journey ahead. With Love, Amrit & Aman." The post was filled with heartfelt wishes and blessings from well-wishers and admirers. Many Bollywood actors including Sonakshi Sinha, Ishaan Khatter, Ronit Bose Roy, Kriti Sanon, and Bhumi Pednekar, among others wished the couple.

Aman Gill's contribution to the world of cinema is noteworthy, having produced numerous Punjabi and Hindi films like Puaada, Shadaa, Jersey, Shehzada, Udta Punjab, and many more. His work has left an indelible mark in the industry, earning him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues.

