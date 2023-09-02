Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Supriya Pathak and others grace Ruhaan Kapoor-Manukriti Pahwa's wedding bash-WATCH

Ruhaan Kapoor and his ladylove Manukriti Pahwa hosted a wedding bash in Mumbai on Saturday, and it was attended by a number of celebrities. Ruhaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor arrived in style with Mira Rajput. Meanwhile, Ruhaan’s mother and veteran actress Supriya Pathak was also seen welcoming guests in videos that have surfaced on social media. Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah, and their son Imaad Shah also graced Ruhaan and Manukriti’s wedding party.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak arrive for Ruhaan Kapoor and Manukriti Pahwa’s wedding bash

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput looked absolutely stunning as they were spotted arriving at the venue. Shahid donned a grey formal suit for the occasion, while Mira looked gorgeous in a chic black-and-white gown. The couple posed for the paparazzi before they headed for the bash. Meanwhile, Supriya Pathak was seen welcoming Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub for the wedding celebration. She gave him a hug, and the two were seen posing for pictures. Supriya Pathak opted for a purple midi dress for the special occasion, while Mohammed Zeeshan was seen in a cream suit. Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter Sanah Kapur was also spotted.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah also put their best fashion foot forward as they arrived for Ruhaan and Manukriti’s wedding celebration. Ratna Pathak opted for a simple yet chic yellow kurta set, while Naseeruddin Shah looked dapper in a beige suit with a red printed shirt. Their son Imaad Shah was also spotted by the paparazzi. Check out the videos below!

For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor is Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem's son. Pankaj Kapur and Neliima parted ways in 1984. He then went on to marry Supriya Pathak in 1988. Supriya and Pankaj Kapur are parents to daughter Sanah Kapur and son Ruhaan Kapoor.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals the best advice from father Pankaj Kapur; Actor shares his take on stardom