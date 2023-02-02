Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer?

Sidharth Malhotra , who recently wrapped up the shooting of his OTT debut project, Indian Police Force, is reportedly all set to get married to her rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani this week. They are one of the most loved couples in town and their fans are eagerly waiting to see the pictures from their alleged wedding. Sidharth and Kiara might have remained tight-lipped about their romance and the wedding, but several reports claim that they are getting married on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Now, the latest report suggests that the duo has invited a few close friends from the industry. The list includes Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.

According to India Today, Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid and his wife Mira for the intimate wedding. The actor is expected to join the celebration along with his wife. Other guests include Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi. Reportedly, Sid and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding festivities including mehendi and sangeet ahead of their big day. The duo is expected to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan. Post their wedding, the couple will have two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Recently, Kiara was seen meeting Manish Malhotra allegedly for her wedding outfit while Sidharth was spotted in Delhi to see the last-minute preparations for their big day. The lovebirds are expected to don Manish's outfits for the ceremony. We can't really wait to get a glimpse of Kiara and Sidharth as bride and groom.