Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput to attend Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer?
The latest report suggests that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have invited a few close friends from the industry including Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Sidharth Malhotra, who recently wrapped up the shooting of his OTT debut project, Indian Police Force, is reportedly all set to get married to her rumoured ladylove Kiara Advani this week. They are one of the most loved couples in town and their fans are eagerly waiting to see the pictures from their alleged wedding. Sidharth and Kiara might have remained tight-lipped about their romance and the wedding, but several reports claim that they are getting married on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Now, the latest report suggests that the duo has invited a few close friends from the industry. The list includes Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput.
Will Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attend Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding?
According to India Today, Kiara has invited her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid and his wife Mira for the intimate wedding. The actor is expected to join the celebration along with his wife. Other guests include Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Ashwini Yardi. Reportedly, Sid and Kiara will enjoy their pre-wedding festivities including mehendi and sangeet ahead of their big day. The duo is expected to tie the knot at the Suryagarh Hotel in Rajasthan. Post their wedding, the couple will have two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.
Recently, Kiara was seen meeting Manish Malhotra allegedly for her wedding outfit while Sidharth was spotted in Delhi to see the last-minute preparations for their big day. The lovebirds are expected to don Manish's outfits for the ceremony. We can't really wait to get a glimpse of Kiara and Sidharth as bride and groom.
Shahid Kapoor hints at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding
Recently, Shahid and Kiara appeared on Karan Johar's chat show. During their appearance, Shahid dropped a major hint about Kiara's 'big announcement' without revealing much. When KJo asked Kiara about her rapport with Sidharth, 'Are you close friends?' She replied, "We are definitely close friends... more than close friends." Sid and Kiara's shippers had a meltdown on social media after the episode went live. The duo started dating during the shooting of Shershaah. Since then, they have been in a steady relationship.
