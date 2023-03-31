Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun and Kriti arrive in style at opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is all set to open today in Mumbai. Memebrs of the Ambani family and many renowned faces of the showbiz world were seen gracing their presence at the opening ceremony. The ceremony will have a musical theatre Civilization to Nation: The Journey of Our Nation. Reportedly, a costume exhibition titled India in Fashion and a group art show called Sangam Confluence will be held on April 1 and 2.

Celebs have started arriving at the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

After Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan and others, now the power couple of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have also arrived hand in hand and they looked stunning as they posed for the cameras. Shahid was seen donning a stylish black suit and looked super handsome. Whereas her wife Mira looked beautiful as she wore a long white gown and went for glam makeup. Moreover, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon were also seen arriving in style for the event. The former was seen donning a three piece suit and the actress was seen in a hot red gown as they posed for the paps.

Here are the pictures

According to Indian Express, Isha talked about NMACC and said, "It is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother Nita Ambani’s passion for arts, culture, and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers, and creatives at large. Her vision for NMACC is to showcase the best of what India has to offer to the world and bring the world to India."

