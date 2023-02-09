Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon amp up their style quotient at Farzi screening: PICS

Shahid Kapoor, the popular Bollywood star is set to make his digital debut with Farzi, the upcoming web series which has been slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which is created by the renowned filmmaker duo Raj and DK, is set to get its grand premiere on February 10, Friday. Vijay Sethupathi, the National award-winning actor is playing a key role in the web series. A grand screening event of Farzi was held in Mumbai tonight, and many renowned were spotted. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khattar join Shahid Kapoor and Farzi team for the screening

The star-studded event witnessed many famous Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ishaan Khatter, and others joining Shahid Kapoor and the Farzi team for the special screening. Vijay Sethupathi, however, gave the event a miss due to his busy schedule. Shahid Kapoor, who looked dapper in a grey suit, walked hand-in-hand with his wife Mira Rajput as they attended the screening. The star wife looked pretty in a black and white printed jumpsuit, which she paired with black stilettos and matching accessories. Check out the Farzi screening event PICS below...

Varun Dhawan looked his casual best in a dark brown leather jacket, which he paired with a casual white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers, at the Farzi screening event. Kriti Sanon looked chic in an oversized black blazer which she teamed up with a black off-shoulder crop top and a pair of distressed blue denim trousers. The actress completed her look with a messy bun and a pair of white sneakers. Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand, raised the style quotient in a black transparent shirt, which he paired with a black jacket and matching trousers. The Farzi screening was also attended by the leading lady Raashii Khanna, Shahid Kapoor's father Pankaj Kapur and his wife Supriya Pathak, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza, Sharvari Wagh, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and many other renowned celebs of B'town.

About Farzi As per the reports, Farzi is a fast-paced crime thriller that is set in the backdrop of the fake currency business, which has been drastically damaging the nation's economy. As per the reports, the web series revolves around a clever street artist, who is on a mission to con the system that favours the rich. The eight-episode series features Shahid Kapoor as the titular character, while Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of an intelligent police officer. Amol Palekar, KayKay Menon, Rashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandraa, Kubraa Sait, and many others appear in the other key roles in the much-awaited series.

