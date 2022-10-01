Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. Going against the trend, Shahid tied the knot with 21-year-old Mira back in 2015 and being one of Bollywood’s eligible bachelors, he chose to go the arranged marriage way. The lovebirds are quite active on Instagram and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives with their fans and followers every once in a while. The couple is also the paparazzi’s favorite as they never miss a chance to click the lovebirds whenever they step out for dinner, parties or spotted at the airport.

Speaking of which, the husband-wife duo was recently spotted in Bandra as they stepped out to enjoy their weekend. In the pictures, the couple was seen in their casual avatar as Shahid donned a grey hoodie paired with grey joggers and a pair of sneakers. While Mira looked beautiful in a pink floral top and a pair of denims. The duo walked hand in hand as the shutterbugs clicked them.