Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they get clicked in the city; PICS
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput get clicked in the city. Check out their pictures.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the cutest and most adorable couples in Bollywood. Going against the trend, Shahid tied the knot with 21-year-old Mira back in 2015 and being one of Bollywood’s eligible bachelors, he chose to go the arranged marriage way. The lovebirds are quite active on Instagram and often share glimpses of their personal and professional lives with their fans and followers every once in a while. The couple is also the paparazzi’s favorite as they never miss a chance to click the lovebirds whenever they step out for dinner, parties or spotted at the airport.
Speaking of which, the husband-wife duo was recently spotted in Bandra as they stepped out to enjoy their weekend. In the pictures, the couple was seen in their casual avatar as Shahid donned a grey hoodie paired with grey joggers and a pair of sneakers. While Mira looked beautiful in a pink floral top and a pair of denims. The duo walked hand in hand as the shutterbugs clicked them.
Have a look at the pictures:
On the work front, Pinkvilla recently reported that Shahid Kapoor is uniting with producer Dinesh Vijan on a unique romantic comedy, which also features Kriti Sanon as the leading lady. The Amit Joshi directorial will go on floors by November 2022.
Apart from this, Shahid will make his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series Farzi made by of The Family Man fame Raj & DK duo. The crime-thriller also features an ensemble cast such as Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, and Kubbra Sait. The actor will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s action entertainer which will mark the Kabir Singh actor’s first collaboration with the filmmaker.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s robot rom-com with Dinesh Vijan on floors in November