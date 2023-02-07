Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they return after Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding; PICS

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the popular Bollywood couple were spotted at the airport as they returned after attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple reportedly returned from Jaisalmer after attending the reception, which was held after the intimate wedding. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor, who shared the screen with Kiara in Kabir Singh, is one of the few Bollywood stars who attended the intimate wedding which was held at the Suryagarh Fort, Jaisalmer on February 7, Tuesday.

Shahid and Mira at the airport