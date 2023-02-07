Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput walk hand-in-hand as they return after Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding; PICS
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are spotted walking hand-in-hand at the airport as they returned after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. See PICS...
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, the popular Bollywood couple were spotted at the airport as they returned after attending Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple reportedly returned from Jaisalmer after attending the reception, which was held after the intimate wedding. For the unversed, Shahid Kapoor, who shared the screen with Kiara in Kabir Singh, is one of the few Bollywood stars who attended the intimate wedding which was held at the Suryagarh Fort, Jaisalmer on February 7, Tuesday.
Shahid and Mira at the airport
The much-loved Bollywood couple was seen walking hand-in-hand, as they were spotted at the airport while returning after Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's grand wedding. As per the reports, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended all the major wedding festivities including the Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi ceremonies of the actor's Kabir Singh co-star which were held on February 6, Monday at Jaisalmer. In the pictures, Shahid looks at his casual best in a white t-shirt, which he paired with distressed light blue denim trousers, white sneakers, and a backpack.
