Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput's daughter Misha pens a letter to grandma Neliima; Ishaan says 'dadi is gonna cry'

Actor and his wife Mira Rajput often light up the internet when they drop cute photos of their kids Misha and Zain on social media. However, this time, instead of the photos of their kids, Mira has gone ahead to share a glimpse of Misha's gesture for her grandmother, Neliima Azeem and left netizens gushing. Not just this, even Ishaan Khatter was left in awe and revealed how Neliima Azeem would react on seeing Misha's letter to her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mira shared a photo of how her and Shahid's daughter Misha penned a love letter to her grandmother. In the note written by Misha to Neliima Azeem, she wrote, "Dear Dadi Missing you. Call When you are free. Love Misha." With it, Mira captioned the photo as, "Love letters." The cute photo featured little Misha's hands as she wrote a letter to her 'dadi.' As soon Mira shared the photo, Ishaan commented and revealed that if Neliima Azeem was going to see this, she would cry. Ishaan wrote, "dadi is gonna cry if I show her this." Mrunal Thakur also was left gushing over the sweet note.

Meanwhile, Mira has been busy over the past few days as she has been amplifying the resources and needs of people battling COVID 19 amid the second wave. The star wife is using her social media handle as a platform to help whoever she can amid the COVID 19 crisis. She even shared a photo recently while looking at the sun and expressed how she discovered a ray of hope amid the shared humanity during the COVID 19 crisis. Shahid too has been sharing posts by people to amplify resources. The couple has been doing their bit amid the COVID 19 crisis in India.

