Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s Greece diaries: 7 PICS that give a sneak-peek into their vacay

On Monday, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai Airport. They were also accompanied by their children Misha and Zain Kapoor. Looks like the family decided to spend some quality time together, and were off for a summer vacation to Greece. Mira and Shahid are having a great time currently in Greece, and Mira has been sharing some postcard-worthy pictures from the beautiful country. Today, she posted a lovely selfie with Shahid Kapoor from their Greece getaway. Let's take a look at 7 pictures that give us a sneak peek into their vacay!

7 pictures that give a peek into Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's Greece vacay

Today, Mira Rajput took to her Instagram story to share a picture. It appears to be a window selfie that clicked Mira and Shahid's reflections, while also giving us a brief glimpse of the beautiful view. Mira is seen dressed in a white outfit and has dark sunglasses on, while Shahid is seen posing next to her. The Bloody Daddy actor is also seen with sunglasses on. Mira also shared a solo picture of herself on Instagram, in which she is seen posing on the steps, with the azure, blue waters in the background. Mira looks uber-chic in a pink floral printed bodysuit paired with white pants, and a beige hat and dark sunglasses, "Postcard from Greece," wrote Mira. She also shared a few other pictures on her Instagram stories giving us a glimpse of the beautiful view, and her meal. Check out the pictures below!

Meanwhile, yesterday, Mira Rajput shared a series of photos as she reached Greece. She visited the Erechtheion in Athens, and sharing a picture from there, Mira wrote, "Hello from Greece." In another, picture, Mira was seen posing against the ancient Greek temple, and she wrote, "Let the holidays begin! (Again)." She was seen wearing a white t-shirt with black wide-legged pants. Another picture was a selfie, in which Mira was seen pouting, and she wrote, "O-live a little." Check out the pictures below.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the actioner Bloody Daddy. He is set to star next in an untitled film with Kriti Sanon, which has been written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's untitled film gets release date; Details inside