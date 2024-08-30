Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain are ‘very attached’ to their grandfather Pankaj Kapur; veteran actor reveals

Pankaj Kapur is currently gearing up for the release of his movie Binny and Family. In the family entertainer, he is playing the role of a grandfather to actress Anjini Dhawan. The veteran actor recently opened up about being a grandfather in real life. He revealed that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s children, Misha and Zain, were ‘very attached’ to him.

Today, August 30, 2024, Pankaj Kapur was present at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Binny and Family. During the event, he shared about his bond with his grandchildren, Misha and Zain. He said, “Mere jo grandchildren hai woh abhi bahut chote hain (My grandchildren are still very young). But I am very attached to them and I know that they’re also very attached to me).”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter Misha celebrated her eighth birthday on August 26, 2024. On the special occasion, Mira penned a heartfelt note for the little girl on Instagram. She wrote, “I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha.”

Coming to Binny and Family, the film marks the Bollywood debut of Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of Varun Dhawan. It is a coming-of-age story shedding light on the generation gap due to lack of communication.

The official description of the trailer stated, “Binny, a conflicted, punk, and rebellious teenage girl living in London, and her conservative grandfather from a small town in Bihar, are as different as chalk and cheese. However, a dramatic incident in their lives brings them together. Can they become friends and make a difference in each other’s lives?”

The cast of Binny and Family also includes Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar and Charu Shankar. The movie has been written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is a collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Mahaveer Jain Films, and Waveband Productions, along with Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Lamba.

Binny and Family is scheduled to hit the big screen on September 20, 2024.

