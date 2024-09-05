Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput’s kids Misha and Zain call grandfather Pankaj Kapoor ‘no-rule man’; veteran actor says, ‘This is their thrill’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids, Misha and Zain. While the latter is celebrating his 6th birthday today, the doting grandfather, Pankaj Kapur recently admitted spoiling his grandchildren. He mentioned that the little ones call him ‘no-rule man’ for that.

During a recent conversation with News18 Showsha, Pankaj Kapur talked about his relationship with his grandchildren – Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor’s daughter Misha and son Zain. The veteran actor admitted that he has spoiled his grandchildren terribly. Shedding light on his point, he revealed that his grandchildren call him ‘baba’ and once Zain’s cousin accompanied him to the IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actor’s home.

The little kiddo asked how she should refer to his grandfather. In response to this, Kapur recalled, “This little thing of mine, my grandson, told her to call me a ‘no-rule man’ (laughs).” The actor further continued by explaining that he doesn’t have any rules for his grandchildren, and they can do whatever they want.

"This is their thrill. Every time they’re in their baba’s house, they don’t need to ask me if they want to do something,” he said. Kapur revealed that a part of his "indulgent trait" will also be reflected in the relationship with his on-screen granddaughter in their upcoming film, Binny And Family.

Having said that, the veteran actor mentioned that he is there to see if they do anything wrong, he definitely stops them. The Shandaar actor stated, "It’s not that they’re controlled a lot by their parents, but I want them to have this liberty at my house, where nobody will stop them from doing anything," he stated.

Advertisement

According to him, it’s a natural way for any grandfather to feel that way towards his grandchildren which is also reflected in the film.

Following the release of the much-talked-about show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, Pankaj Kapur will be now seen in Binny And Family. The movie will mark the acting debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan. The coming-of-age drama film based on the clear conflict due to the generational gap also stars Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar among others.

Written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, the movie is poised to release on September 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Preity Zinta's son Jai doing her checkup is hands down the cutest pic on the internet today; Don’t miss Hrithik Roshan's comment