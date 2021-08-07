Shahid Kapoor is missing Jersey days as he shows a flawless cricketing stance; Don’t miss the VIDEO

Looks like Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been missing his shoot days. The actor recently took to his Instagram space to post a video of him indulging in some gully cricket on the sets of his upcoming film, Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telegu film by the same name. It has been a year since the film’s shoot ended, and the Kabir Singh actor seems to be experiencing some ‘majormissing’ of his time at the sets of the film.

In the video that Shahid posted on his gram, he is seen donning a grey T-shirt and joggers. He also has a black cap and a pair of sunglasses on. A plastic chair placed behind him acts as the wicket. Shahid can be seen rocking the perfect posture and stance as he touches his cricket bat to the ball. The video, shot in slow motion, gives viewers a glimpse of the arduous training the actor must have underwent to perfect his role in the film. Shahid even added Jersey’s title theme to the video.

The 40-year-old actor captioned the video with “played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing. As soon as the video hit the gram, fans showered the actor with their love and admiration. They left a barrage of heart emojis in his comments section, with one user even saying, “Aditya Kashyap from jab we met,” referring to the actor’s character in the film.

You can check out Shahid’s latest video here

The actor will be stepping into the role of Nani in Jersey – a cricketer who gets the recognition he deserves much later in his career. Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, and Mrunal Thakur will also be seen in the film.

