Shahid Kapoor & Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey gets LEAKED on Tamilrockers, Telegram hours after release

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s Jersey has been leaked online just hours after its release. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial has been released in the cinemas today, on the 22nd of April. Ever since the first trailer of the film came out last year, fans have been excitedly waiting to watch Shahid on the silver screen after almost three years. After being postponed a couple of times, it finally released today. However, the movie has been leaked online on Tamilrockers and Telegram.

The film has received raving reviews from cine-goers and industry celebrities. Shahid’s performance as a failed cricketer Arjun who gets back to the sport at the age of 36 for his son has been applauded by the audience. Mrunal Thakur has been praised for her performance as Vidya too. Apart from them, the film also features Shahid’s father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role.

In the past, other movies like Salman Khan’s Radhe, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s Roohi, and John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi’s Mumbai Saga have been leaked on Tamilrockers.

Jersey was initially slated to release theatrically on 28th August 2020. However, it was postponed multiple times due to Covid-19 related and other issues. It was postponed by a week a few days before its final release and it had finally come out today after much waiting, and rigorous promotions by the actors.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. The original movie was written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri as well.

ALSO READ: Kabir Singh to Haider: As Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey hits cinemas, here are his 5 films to watch this weekend