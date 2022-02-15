Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share excitement as Jersey finally gets its release date; See PICS

After a long wait, Shahid Kapoor starrer sports drama Jersey has finally locked its release date. The film is set to release theatrically worldwide on April 14 this year. It also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Earlier, the sports drama was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021 but due to rising COVID-19 cases, the makers postponed the film. And now that the film has finally got a release date, the lead pair cannot contain their excitement. To note, the movie’s trailer has already garnered a lot of praise from the audience.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a still from the movie and wrote, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres!!” Actor Mrunal Thakur too shared the same photo in the story section of Instagram. The actress also expressed her excitement, and wrote, “I swear to god… This was me when I got to know our release date.” For those unaware, the makers had announced the news of release earlier today.

See Shahid’s post here:

See Mrunal’s Insta story here:

Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. It will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the second also. Apart from them Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Adheera.

