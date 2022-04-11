Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey's release pushed again, averts clash with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's sports-drama film, Jersey has been pushed again. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to hit the cinemas on April 14, 2022, clashing with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Now, the makers have postponed the film and it will release on April 22. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, starring Pankaj Kapoor, presented by Allu Arvind, produced by Dil Raju, S. Naga Vamsi & Aman Gill. In an official statement, the film producer Aman Gill said, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”

Jersey is a remake of the National Award-winning 2019 Telugu film of the same name, which featured Nani in the lead. Both the Telugu original as well as the Hindi remake have been helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a former cricketer named Arjun Talwar, who returns to the game for his son's wish for a jersey, Mrunal, on the other hand, will play the role of Shahid's wife Vidya Talwar in the film and Pankaj will play the role of Arjun's coach Madhav Sharma.

Earlier, it was scheduled to be theatrically released on August 28, 2020, and then on November 5, 2021, before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed production. Later, the makers again finalised for cinema release on December 31, 2021, but got indefinitely postponed due to the Omicron variant spread.

