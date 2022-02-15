Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur's Jersey to release on April 14, to clash with KGF: Chapter 2

Shahid Kapoor starrer sports drama Jersey has finally locked its release date. The film is set to release theatrically on April 14 of this year. The makers took to social handle and announced the fresh date. It also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. Earlier, the sports drama was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021 but due to rising COVID 19 cases, it got postponed. The trailer has already been released and it has received an overwhelming response from the fans.

Shahid also took to his Twitter handle and shared the news. He wrote, “So so happy to announce that our beloved film #Jersey will be releasing worldwide in theatres on the 14th of April 2022. See you in the theatres.” Jersey will now clash at the box office with the multilingual actioner KGF: Chapter 2. Yash and Srinidhi Shetty will be seen in the second also. Apart from them Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Prakash Raj are the new addition to the star cast. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Adheera.

However, earlier Aamir Khan Production also announced that they have postponed their much-awaited “Laal Singh Chaddha”, from April 14 to August 11.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Aman Gill. Helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, it is an official remake of a Telugu film with the same name. Besides, Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Raj & DK’s upcoming project.

Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash starrer to be out in theatres on April 14 2022