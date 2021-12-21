Shahid Kapoor nails denim on denim look in new PICS from Jersey promotion; Ishaan Khatter goes 'Damnnn'

Over the past few days, Shahid Kapoor has been the talk of the town. His performance in the Jersey trailer has certainly caught the attention of his fans and after Kabir Singh, many are looking forward to seeing him in the film. Now, as Shahid has kicked off promotions of the film, the star has been dropping handsome looks in photos on social media and each of it has been impressing fans. On Tuesday, Shahid did the same and left his brother Ishaan Khatter in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shahid shared a series of photos in his promotional look of the day. In the photos, Shahid was seen clad in a blue denim shirt with matching fitted denim jeans. He teamed it up with black shoes and was seen posing stylishly for the same. Clicked by House of Pixels, Shahid looked utterly handsome in the photos and his look left Ishaan Khatter impressed. He commented on the post and wrote, "Damnnn sammmm." Not just Ishaan, directors Raj & DK also commented and wrote, "Striking! Mr Long Legs…"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shahid is promoting Jersey in full swing and fans of the actor are looking forward to the film. The music by Sachet and Parampara is also being loved. Songs like Mehram, Baliye Re are being loved. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur in a lead role with Shahid and their chemistry together so far has impressed fans. It also has Pankaj Kapur essaying the role of Shahid's coach in the film. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film is produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind. Jersey is set to release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

Also Reaad|Jersey co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur make twinning look super stylish as they begin promotions