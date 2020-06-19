Shahid Kapoor offers condolences to families of martyrs at Galwan Valley: Highest respect to our jawans

Amid the rise in tensions between India and China, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. Shahid Kapoor took to social media to mourn the loss of the Indian Bravehearts at the border.

2020 seems to have brought extremely sad news for everyone in the form of the spread of global pandemic of COVID 19. Amid this, the tensions between India and China continue to increase and recently, during the faceoff between the Indo-China troops, our 20 soldiers lost their lives. The loss of the Indian bravehearts left the entire nation shocked. Now, also took to social media to offer condolences to the families of the 20 Indian soldiers who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives.

Over the past few days, several celebs like , , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor and more mourned the loss of the Indian bravehearts at the border. Now, Shahid also expressed grief over the loss of the Indian soldiers and offered his respects to the brave jawans who died fighting bravely to protect their country. The Jersey star retweeted the photos of the jawans who lost their lives at the Galwan valley face-off and offered his condolences to their families.

Also Read|Galwan Valley Face Off: Anushka Sharma mourns soldiers' loss, says it will always 'hurt hard & feel personal'

Shahid took to Twitter and wrote, “The highest respect to our jawans. And deepest condolences to the families of these heroes.” A day back, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput also offered her condolences to the families of the fallen heroes and mourned their loss on her Instagram story.

Here is Shahid Kapoor’s tweet:

The highest respect to our jawans. And deepest condolences to the families of these heroes. https://t.co/9bgVCbN5La — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 19, 2020

Meanwhile, amid the COVID 19 lockdown, Shahid was spending time at home with his family. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. Now, he will be seen in Jersey remake with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The film is a remake of Nani starrer Jersey. The film is helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri and produced by Dil Raju, Allu Aravind and Aman Gill. Jersey was supposed to release on June 26, 2020. However, owing to the pandemic and lockdown, a new release date may be announced.

