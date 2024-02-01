Shahid Kapoor on Hrithik Roshan feeling it is unhealthy to be a star: 'I have the opposite problem'

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for his upcoming release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The actors have been on a promotional spree these days and they are speaking their hearts out about a lot of things from professional to personal. In a recent interview with Anupama Chopra for Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor expressed his views on Hrithik Roshan’s statement about soaring as an actor if he did not have the burden of being a star.

Shahid Kapoor feels his journey is different than that of Hrithik Roshan’s

In an earlier interview, Hrithik Roshan had gone on to say that he feels very relaxed when there are no expectations and that being a star is his responsibility. Reacting to this statement, Shahid Kapoor quipped that he has the opposite problem. He said that he does not want to lose the actor in him, hence, he sacrifices his stardom sometimes. Shahid said, “I think I am on the other side of the fence. I have the opposite problem.”

Kapoor also said that he understands what Hrithik is saying because sometimes it is like that. But he further added, “It is also the nature of films that we do, the choices we make, the graph that each one of us chooses. I think, in that, his journey is very different to mine.”

Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor also cited examples of Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar and said that he would never choose stardom above acting. “There are enough examples where there is definite stardom and there are heavy acting jobs. I have grown up watching that and I aspire for that. I would not let the actor in me go. That’s not just something I would do. I won’t,” he added.

Hrithik Roshan’s statement about stardom

Talking to Anupama Chopra during the promotions of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan expressed that being a star is a burden. He added that the star is the responsibility and he is very grateful for it and cherishes it. But when an actor has to take up the job of a star it is a burden in many ways. “I know it’s been given to me, it’s a gift but it’s a burden that I carry. And, I have to work very hard to thrive. I don’t want to survive I wanna thrive in it, but it’s a journey. As an actor I feel very, very relaxed when there are no expectations,” the actor added.

Shahid Kapoor says he and Kriti Sanon have natural chemistry

Talking to Pinkvilla, Shahid agreed that he had great fun with Kriti Sanon while shooting for the songs, and said, "She is also a really good dancer, and she was also going for it and that was what allowed us to go with slightly hectic stuff. Especially in Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan. If you see there are some very long shots. There's a one-minute shot that goes on. So we have done some really long extended shots, and she was on for it."

He added, "She was excited to do it. She came on set saying I want to do a fun song. We had a lot of fun, and more than anything else, we have natural chemistry.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon reflect on their reel chemistry and off-screen bond; 'We just hit it off'