Shahid Kapoor on taking ‘outsider’s route’ despite having parents Pankaj Kapur, Neliima Azeem in industry: ‘I didn't have a relationship with my father…’

Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neliima Azeem. He recently opened up about taking the ‘outsider’s route’ in Bollywood despite having parents in the industry. The actor stated that it was the only route available to him. He revealed that in spite of having a good equation with his father, they didn’t have a relationship where he wanted to ask him.

In a recent appearance on The Faye D’Souza Show, Shahid Kapoor was asked about taking the ‘outsider’s route.’ He asked, “What was the other route available to me?” Shahid said that he shared a good equation with his father Pankaj Kapur but he had been living with his mother Neliima Azeem since the age of 3.

The actor talked about his half-brother Ishaan Khatter being born when he was around 14 years old. He expressed that a lot was happening with his mother since she had Ishaan when she was around 36. Shahid mentioned that it’s not easy having a child at that age and another son who was 14, adding to the fact that she was in Mumbai and it was her second marriage.

The Jab We Met star stated that his mom couldn’t get him work by using her contacts. He disclosed that she was herself trying to get back to work and was ‘struggling’ to balance everything.

Talking about his dad, Shahid Kapoor mentioned, “I didn't have a relationship with my father where I would allow myself to ask him. I didn't feel like that. Having said that, I have a great relationship with him but I didn't want to ask.”

He added that his father was always there for ‘advice and guidance’ but he wanted to make a career on his own. Shahid said, “I was very proud like that.” Thus, he concluded that the ‘outsider’s route’ was the only one for him. Shahid also said it wasn’t like he had another choice which he didn’t take.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his movie Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde. It is slated to release in cinemas on January 31, 2025.

