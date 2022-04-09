Shahid Kapoor oozes pizzazz and grace in latest VIDEO; Fan says 'You light up my world'

Shahid Kapoor is all geared up for the release of his film Jersey. The film got pushed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is finally about to release in a couple of days. Well, Shahid along with the leading lady, Mrunal Thakur is on a promotions spree. After all, Shahid Kapoor is one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and fans cannot wait to experience his charm on the big screen. These days, Shahid is super active on his Instagram and gives us a lot of his personal and professional updates. On Friday, he uploaded a reel and killed us with his sass and grace.

In the reel, Shahid Kapoor absolutely looked divine. He wore a bling, black attire and oozed confidence as he walked. He also had a pair of shades on. Along with the reel, he put up an interesting caption. He first slashed off ‘work’ and then continued, “work it like I talk it”. Of course, the reel was an instant hit. I mean, who could resist Shahid’s devilish charm? Fans from all over poured in their love and compliments for the actor. One fan sweetly wrote, “You light up my world”.

Check Shahid's reel HERE

Coming to Jersey, it is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit film of the same name that was headlined by Nani. Talking about it, Shahid, in an interview said, “You have to make it original and you have to make it your’s and you have to do it with a lot of respect for the original film."

