Shahid Kapoor opts for an unusual way to promote Jersey a second time; See pic

It has been a while since Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was supposed to hit the screens in December last year with his much awaited movie Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. However, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic changed the plans and the movie was postponed for release just before it was set to hit the theatres. And while the Jersey makers have now locked April 14, 2022, to release the movie, Shahid Kapoor has come up with a unique way to promote his sports drama.

The Kabir Singh actor took to Instagram and shared a stunning pic of himself. Shahid was seen wearing a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with a cream coloured jacket. He completed his look with stylish sunglasses, a cap and was flaunting a stubbled look. In the caption, he sought suggestions from the fans to promote the movie once again. Shahid wrote, “So how does one promote the same film a second time?? Any suggestions?”

Here’s a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post for Jersey:

For the uninitiated, the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial happens to be the remake of the National Award Winning movie Jersey which featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. To note, Jersey will mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal and the songs of the movie are already a rage among the fans. The movie will be witnessing a box office clash with Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF Chapter 2.