Shahid Kapoor or Mira Rajput, who plays the 'bad cop' for Misha and Zain? Actor's entrepreneur wife reveals

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput nearly nine years ago, and since then, the couple has been setting relationship standards. They openly discuss each other in public and engage in playful banter in the comment sections of their posts, consistently demonstrating their bond.

They are parents to two children, a daughter Misha and a son Zain. Recently, Mira mentioned how Shahid tends to spoil the kids by getting them cool things, while she takes on the role of being strict in order to keep them grounded.

Mira Kapoor on Shahid Kapoor 'spoiling' kids

Mira Rajput discussed their parenting approach in an interview with Film Companion, highlighting the potential for spoiling children and the need for support from extended family members. She said, "Generally, I find myself in the role of the stricter parent. Whether it's denying their requests, enforcing bedtime, supervising homework, or teaching them, I take on these responsibilities. Meanwhile, their father tends to indulge them a bit, buying them trendy shoes, to which I respond by saying they can't have those shoes."

She added that Shahid also articulates worries about preventing their children from becoming spoiled.

Mira Kapoor shares how Shahid Kapoor changed spiritually

She also discussed Shahid Kapoor's spiritual transformation, mentioning his constant search for warmth and how it naturally unfolded. Another aspect she noticed evolving in him was his spiritual side, which she observed he had honed and worked on as his personal journey.

She believed this journey had influenced his self-expression and behavior, leading him to conduct himself differently. She noted a newfound warmth, affection, and empathy in him, traits he had always possessed but hadn't expressed as openly before.

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor is currently filming for his upcoming movie Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. Meanwhile, Mira is occupied with her content creation projects and endorsement commitments.

