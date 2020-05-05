Shahid Kapoor is our man crush everyday as he goes shirtless in a throwback photo; Take a look

Today, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to share a throwback shirtless photo while posing on the beach. Take a look

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since there are no movie shootings, promotions or magazine shootings taking place, what is keeping all of us busy are old and unseen photos of the actors on social media. While sometimes, fan clubs of the actors share rare and unseen photos, often, actors themselves dig out photos from their archives. And today, Kabir Singh actor took to social media to share a throwback photo, in what looks like one of his old shoots, and in the photo, Shahid is seen posing shirtless on a beach with his signature bearded look and alongside the photo, Shahid wrote, “Throwback.”

Soon after, all of Shahid Kapoor fans were left awestruck seeing the photo and left heart emoticons on the photo. Now since all of us are in quarantine, Shahid Kapoor, besides working out at home with wifey Mira Rajput, has also been whipping up a storm in the kitchen as the actor treated Mira to some delicious pancakes and we got a glimpse of the feast on their social media accounts. Mira shared a photo of her feet kept on the table, and she captioned it as, “Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes." Later, Mira Rajput shared a "success" picture on Instagram as she gave us a glimpse of the pancakes that Shahid made topped with strawberries.

A few days back, Shahid Kapoor took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for late as he remembered the actor with a lot of warmth as he wrote, “You will always be in our hearts sir. Your charm your warmth and your unforgettable performances will give light to us all in the darkest moments. Deepest condolences to Neetuji , Ranbir and the entire family.” Later, Shahid shared a photo of a young Rishi Kapoor from his famous song, Main Shayar To Nahin and remembered him.

Check out Shahid Kapoor's throwback photo here:

