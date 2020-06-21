  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Kabir Singh clocks 1 year: Says 'it was an emotional arc that was raw'

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has completed one year of its release into the theaters. The actor has now penned a heartfelt note on Instagram to mark the special day.
6516 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 11:08 pm
Shahid Kapoor has given numerous hits in his career span and among them is Kabir Singh that was released in 2019. The romantic drama which was a remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda created a huge uproar upon its release into the theatres. Today, this much-loved movie clocks one year, and its star cast and crew have taken to social media and have expressed their happiness over the same by expressing gratitude to the audience.

Recently, Shahid Kapoor has also penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram handle as Kabir Singh turned one. The actor has also shared a few BTS pictures from the movie which are hard to miss. He writes, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me... it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves), you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. So so special. And it would just not have been possible without @kiaraaliaadvani, @sandeepreddy.vanga, @muradkhetani, and @ashwinvarde @bhushankumar @santha_dop, Payal and so so many others. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe."

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s post below:

Talking about Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor was paired up opposite Kiara Advani in the movie that was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was declared a blockbuster hit upon its release into the theatres. On the personal front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in the sports drama titled Jersey which is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

