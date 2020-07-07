  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet anniversary note for Mira Rajput: Found myself a little more walking by your side

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary. The Kabir Singh actor has now penned a sweet note for his beautiful wife.
3113 reads Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet anniversary note for Mira Rajput: Found myself a little more walking by your side Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet anniversary note for Mira Rajput: Found myself a little more walking by your side
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are among the most adorable couples of the Bollywood film industry. The two of them tied the knot back in 2015 and have been inseparable since then. They are now the doting parents of the two little munchkins – Misha and Zain. The couple celebrates their fifth marriage anniversary on 7th July 2020 and has been showered with wishes from all over the country since morning. There is no doubt that they make for an adorable duo!

And now, Shahid Kapoor has penned a sweet anniversary wish for Mira on his Instagram handle. He has also shared an adorable picture of the two of them along with the post. The Kabir Singh star writes, “5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love.”

Check out Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram post below:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in the movie Kabir Singh in 2019 that has been declared a blockbuster hit. He has been paired up opposite Kiara Advani in the romantic drama helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is a remake of the 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Shahid is currently gearing up for his next movie Jersey that is also a remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama of the same name. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Anonymous 55 minutes ago

LOVE U VARIA 4 EVER

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

LOVE U VARIA 4 EVER

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement