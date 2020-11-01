Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan Khatter: May you be everything you deserve to be

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to post a sweet birthday wish for brother Ishaan Khatter.

's younger brother Ishaan Khatter turns 25 today, and Haider actor has a sweet birthday wish for him. Ishaan has won millions of hearts since his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. And on his special day, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to post a sweet birthday wish for Ishaan. Along with the post, Shahid has also shared a picture with the birthday boy. The duo shares a great bond with each other and the latest picture is the proof of the same.

While sharing the birthday post for his baby brother on Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, " Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love." Ishaan shares a 14-year age gap with half-brother Shahid, but he is only a year younger than his sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for brother Ishaan Khatter here:

After receiving positive reviews for Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And since then, there has been no looking back for the talented actor. Last year, Ishaan bagged his first award for Dhadak, and his brother Shahid presented him with the award.

While receiving the award from Shahid, an emotional Ishaan Khatter said: "Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don't think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always."

Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and also in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday.

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

