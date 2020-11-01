  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan Khatter: May you be everything you deserve to be

Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to post a sweet birthday wish for brother Ishaan Khatter.
1970 reads Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan KhatterShahid Kapoor pens a sweet birthday note for brother Ishaan Khatter: May you be everything you deserve to be
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter turns 25 today, and Haider actor has a sweet birthday wish for him. Ishaan has won millions of hearts since his acting debut with Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. And on his special day, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to post a sweet birthday wish for Ishaan. Along with the post, Shahid has also shared a picture with the birthday boy. The duo shares a great bond with each other and the latest picture is the proof of the same.

While sharing the birthday post for his baby brother on Instagram, the Kabir Singh actor wrote, " Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love." Ishaan shares a 14-year age gap with half-brother Shahid, but he is only a year younger than his sister-in-law Mira Rajput Kapoor. Ishaan Khatter is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajesh Khattar.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for brother Ishaan Khatter here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday Ishaan. May you be everything you deserve to be. Loads of love. 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

After receiving positive reviews for Beyond The Clouds, Ishaan made his Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Janhvi Kapoor. And since then, there has been no looking back for the talented actor. Last year, Ishaan bagged his first award for Dhadak, and his brother Shahid presented him with the award.

While receiving the award from Shahid, an emotional Ishaan Khatter said: "Fifteen years ago my brother, who is 15 years older than me, won his first IIFA award. Here I am receiving mine from his hands. This is truly special. I have always looked up to him and he has always been my idol. I don't think I will ever be able to repay what he has given me but I hope I can make him smile like this always."

Ishaan was last seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy and also in Khaali Peeli alongside Ananya Panday.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor is all set for the weekend as he flaunts his messy look in new selfie; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shahid Kapoor Instagram

You may like these
Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Child artist to impressive choices, how Dhadak actor is a box full of mysteries
Shahid Kapoor’s birthday wish for bro Ishaan Khatter speaks volumes about their sibling bond; See Pic
Shahid Kapoor is all set for the weekend as he flaunts his messy look in new selfie; Take a look
Mrunal Thakur on working with Shahid Kapoor in Jersey: It's a dream, my sister & I used to cut out his photos
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput reveals Zain & Misha are 'papa obsessed monsters' as she gets gifts from them
Alia, Ishaan are all heart for Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met post, fans go gaga over Shahid Kapoor being tagged

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement