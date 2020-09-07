  1. Home
Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet note on wife Mira Rajput’s birthday; Says ‘I am blessed to have you in my life’

As Mira Rajput turned a year older today, hubby Shahid Kapoor made sure to make her feel special with a love filled post on Instagram.
2462 reads Mumbai
Shahid Kapoor pens a sweet note on wife Mira Rajput's birthday; Says 'I am blessed to have you in my life'
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. The couple, who has been married for five years, never fail to shell out major couple goals. In fact, Shahid and Mira never leave a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance and their social media is often filled with adorable posts from their fairy tale life. So as Mira turned a year older today, all eyes were on the Kabir Singh actor’s social media handle for another love-filled post for his lady.

And Shahid did stand true to the expectation and has penned a sweet note for Mira. He shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl on Instagram wherein she was seen posing in a multi-colour stylish attire and she was looking every inch of a fashionista. In the caption, Shahid showered love on Mira and spoke about how lucky he is to have him. He wrote, “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s post for Mira Rajput’s birthday:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Earlier, Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter had also wished his Bhabhi in an adorable way on her birthday. He shared a stunning picture with the birthday girl wherein Mira looked gorgeous in her white printed outfit which she had paired with baby pink dupatta. The Khaali Peeli star captioned the image as, "Happy birthday bhaabidooooo @mirakapoor" followed by a heart emoticon.

