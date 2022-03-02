Shahid Kapoor poses with his newly-wed ‘little bitto’ Sanah Kapur, pens heartfelt wish

Shahid Kapoor took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his newly-wed ‘baby sister’ Sanah Kapur. The ‘Jersey’ actor also penned a heartwarming wish for his sister on her special day. Sharing the adorable picture, Shahid wished Sanah and Mayank sunshine and good vibes.

In the photograph, the actor looked handsome in a black traditional kurta with a matching nehru jacket over it while Sanah donned a blue and red lehenga on her special day. The brother-sister duo posed together for a stunning snap. Sharing it, Shahid wrote, “How time flies and little bitto is now a bride. All grown up all too soon my baby sister … an emotional beginning to a wonderful new chapter. Dearest @sanahkapur15 wishing you and Mayank sunshine and good vibes always…” Even Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to her social media handle and poured in love for the newlyweds Sanah and Mayank. She shared several solo pictures of the beautiful bride and wrote, “In a garden of love, there was magic Congratulations darling Sanah and Mayank. wishing you both the intensity love you brought alive today, every day.”

Take a look:

On Monday, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Shahid Kapoor's half-sister Sanah Kapur was all set to get married to Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The wedding celebrations kickstarted in Mahableshwar yesterday. Soon after Sanah's Kaleera ceremony on March 02, the couple tied the knot in presence of close friends and family.