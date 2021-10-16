Shahid Kapoor photobombs Mira Rajput’s workout selfie from their vacation; See here

Shahid Kapoor is currently on a break from work and is enjoying his time with his family. The ‘Kabir Singh’ actor has flown for Maldives vacation with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain. The couple has been keeping their fans and followers updated with pictures from their vacation. Now on Thursday, Mira shared a workout picture on her Instagram handle. Her perfect selfie was photobombed by her husband Shahid Kapoor.

The picture features Mira in gym wear as she posed for a post-workout selfie, and in the back one can see a shirtless Shahid working out. Sharing the picture, Mira wrote, “Back at it.” A day before, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor had shared a similar workout picture from the same spot. He had captioned it, “Hang in there.” He had also shared a shirtless selfie two days ago. Even Mira dropped a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself and captioned it as, “Kiss me more” along with sun emoji. Scores of fans dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shahid is gearing up for the release of Gowtam Tinnauri’s sports drama Jersey. He recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film and penned an emotional note on Instagram. The movie happens to be the Bollywood remake of the National Award winning film Jersey starring Nani. Apart from Shahid, Jersey will also star Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead. Apart from this, Shahid will also be seen making his OTT debut with Raj and DK’s yet to be titled project.