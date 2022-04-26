Shahid Kapoor picks the better cook between Pankaj Kapur and Mira Rajput; His answer will surprise you

Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of his sports drama Jersey. After several delays, the much-awaited movie got released on April 22 and also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in key roles. Apart from this, the actor is married to Delhi-based Mira Rajput and the couple has two kids - Zain and Misha. They are much in love and their social media handles are proof of it. Recently, in a recent conversation with Curly Tales on YouTube, the Jab We Met actor revealed who is the better cook between his father Pankaj Kapur, and wife Mira Rajput.

Shahid said, “It is a tough fight. My dad is a really good cook but I think Mira, kind of pips him. Although in some dishes, my dad will pick Mira down…But, it’s a tough one as they both are very good cooks…But Mira does not cook at least if I tell her to cook something, she will make it… I have to chase her for two months to make her cook something.” The Kabir Singh actor later, revealed that his wife cooks Thai food really well.

Speaking about the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen next in an as-yet-untitled web series from Raj & DK for Amazon Prime Video with Raashii Khanna. This also marks the actor's digital debut in the OTT world. Next, he will also collaborate with Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar for the first time, which is touted to be a crime thriller.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor REVEALS being bullied in school: 'I was treated very badly, teachers weren't nice'