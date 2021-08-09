Shahid Kapoor plays peek a boo in THIS Sunday selfie; Seen yet?

Lately, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has been keeping quite active on social media. Kapoor often shares glimpses from his life with fans and well-wishers on the internet. Apart from entertaining his audience with some diverse role choices, he has managed to steal people's hearts with his looks too. Just this afternoon, Shahid took to his Instagram handle to post a drool-worthy selfie in the sun, and we aren't complaining. With only the left side of his face showing, Shahid posed for a picture in the afternoon sunlight

The actor looked quite charming in his olive-green tee-shirt, as he slightly squinted his eyes behind his sunglasses. He chose to up his style game, by accessorizing the look with a silver chain that he seems to be loving lately. A couple of days back, Shahid dropped another selfie on the gram that reminded wife Mira Rajput of Kylie Jenner. Donning a black sleeveless vest, he gazed into the lens, and captioned his post with "Ain't no darkness that kill your inner light."

Have a look at Shahid's Sunday selfie here:

On the work front, Shahid last appeared in and as Kabir Singh. The Haider actor will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the Telugu-language film, Jersey. Recently, Shahid posted a throwback video on his Instagram, that showed the actor enjoying some cricket on the sets of Jersey.

Reminiscing his Jersey days, he wrote, " Played some cricket after almost a year of being on #jersey sets. #majormissing". The film, helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, is based on the life of a cricketer who sees success and recognition much later in his career.

