Shahid Kapoor poses with his biker gang featuring Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu as they ride through Europe.

Shahid Kapoor and his biker gang arrived in Europe and are reclaiming their love with bike riding. Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal are bike fanatics and the trio were joined by their close biker gang as they planned for a European holiday. The group dropped some snaps on social media as the began their bike journey through the picturesque locations of Europe.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a photo with his friends as they posed with their bikes in the background. He aptly captioned it, "Boys with their toys !!" On landing in Europe, Kunal also shared a happy group snap. He captioned it, "Let’s go bwoys and girl

@shahidkapoor @ishaankhatter @suved @rajamenon #minal."

Meanwhile, Shahid also snapped a selfie with brother Ishaan before heading for their ride. This is not the first time that Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal along with their friends have ventured on a bike ride. Along with their swanky sports bikes, they often take these bike-riding trips outside India.

Take a look at Shahid and Kunal's photos below:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor's film Jersey recently hit theatres. However, it did not set the cash registers at the box office ringing. The actor has interesting projects in the pipelines which includes an Amazon Prime Video original with Raj & DK.

ALSO READ: Farzi: Shahid Kapoor posts a delightful selfie with Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Raj & DK from an event